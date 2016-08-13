版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 06:54 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Puerto Rico wins first gold as Puig clinches women's title

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Puerto Rico won their first Olympic gold medal on Saturday as Monica Puig clinched the women's tennis title at the Rio Games.

Puig beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐