Olympics-Tennis-Puig earns Puerto Rico first gold medal

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Monica Puig powered to victory in the women's Olympic tennis final on Saturday, capturing a first ever gold medal for Puerto Rico and the first Games medal for a female athlete representing the Caribbean island.
Puig beat Germany's world number two Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1, blasting winners from all over the court amid cheers of "Si, se puede" ("Yes, you can") from an enthusiastic crowd.
The underdog from Puerto Rico, ranked 34th in the world, has never reached a grand slam quarter-final. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.