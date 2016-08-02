版本:
Olympics-Tennis-Wawrinka pulls out of Rio Games due to injury - Swiss Tennis

LONDON Aug 2 Switzerland's world number four Stan Wawrinka has pulled out the tennis competition at the Rio Olympics because of injury, he said in a statement to the Swiss Tennis Federation on Tuesday.

"I am very sad because after Beijing and London I would have liked to experience my third Olympic Games in Brazil; unfortunately that will now not be possible," he said. (Editing by Toby Davis)

