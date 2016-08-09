Olympics-Tennis-Serena Williams eliminated in third round upset

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Olympic champion and world number one Serena Williams tumbled out of the Rio de Janeiro singles competition in the third round on Tuesday after a shock defeat to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina, ranked 20 in the world, stunned the London Games gold medallist 6-4 6-3 to record a memorable victory against the American, who has won 22 grand slam singles titles.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)