Olympics-Tennis-Williams sisters crash out of women's doubles in first round

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Serena and Venus Williams, three-time women's doubles Olympic champions, crashed out in the first round of the women's doubles tournament at the Rio Games on Sunday in one of the biggest upsets so far in women's tennis.
The Williams sisters were dumped out of the doubles tournament by Czech pair Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova who defeated them 6-3, 6-4.
The Williams sisters won their first women's doubles title in 2000 Sydney Games and repeated the feat at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Hay)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.