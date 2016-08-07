版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 07:37 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Williams sisters crash out of women's doubles in first round

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Serena and Venus Williams, three-time women's doubles Olympic champions, crashed out in the first round of the women's doubles tournament at the Rio Games on Sunday in one of the biggest upsets so far in women's tennis.

The Williams sisters were dumped out of the doubles tournament by Czech pair Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova who defeated them 6-3, 6-4.

The Williams sisters won their first women's doubles title in 2000 Sydney Games and repeated the feat at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Hay)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐