2016年 8月 8日 星期一

Olympics-Brazil police say detain director of THG with false tickets

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Brazilian police said on Monday they had detained a director of international sports hospitality company THG and a woman employed as an interpreter at the Rio Olympics on charges of fraudulent marketing of tickets for the Games.

Police said they seized more than 1,000 tickets that were being marketed at very high prices for the first Games to be held in South America, which opened on Friday. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ossian Shine)

