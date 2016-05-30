Olympics-Rio giving away 500,000 Paralympics tickets to boost support

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
RIO DE JANEIRO May 30 Organisers of the 2016 Paralympic Games are giving away half a million tickets 100 days before the start of competition in a bid to boost support for September's events, officials said on Monday.
Sales have lagged and Rio de Janeiro said it was buying 500,000 tickets to give to city employees, students and the handicapped.
Before the announcement, only 720,000 oout of the total 3.3 million tickets had been sold, Donovan Ferreti, director of ticketing, told reporters.
Ferreti said that number was disappointing but hoped Monday's announcement would boost interest in the 23 Paralympic events that will take place between Sept. 7 and 18.
"We are delighted that these students are coming to be part of this unique experience," said Ferreti.
Some 392,000 of the free tickets will go to children who get good grades in school, he said.
Another 47,000 tickets will be given away by the city of Rio for the Olympics, which will be held in South America for the first time between Aug. 5 and 21. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday