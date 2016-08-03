Olympics-As Rio Games approach, 1.3 million tickets left unsold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Two days ahead of the opening ceremony at the Olympics, organisers say that 1.3 million tickets remained unsold, an indication that spectator demand for Rio has lagged behind previous summer Games.
As of Friday, 4.8 million tickets for the Games had been sold, out of around 6.1 million tickets on offer, the Rio Organising Committee told Reuters on Wednesday. Demand has been strong for sports such as basketball and swimming, the committee said.
Some 500,000 of the unsold tickets are for soccer matches. Many of those matches are scheduled to be played in stadiums in other Brazilian cities far from Rio.
Tickets for the Rio Games have been available since early 2015, but factors including a sluggish Brazilian economy and concerns about the presence of Zika virus in Brazil may have had an impact on both domestic and international demand.
A month before the London Games in 2012, 7 million tickets had already been sold, or more than 80 percent. Ultimately, more than 8 million were sold there.
Ahead of the Beijing Games in 2008, some 6.8 million tickets were put on sale and more than 95 percent were sold, according to an Olympic Committee report.
Rio organisers had initially planned to sell up to 7.5 million event tickets, but later pared back their estimate to closer to 6 million, citing factors including space limitations at event venues.
Ticket sales are an important generator of revenue for a city where around $12 billion has been spent preparing for the Games. Remaining tickets are still available to fans through the committee's website, Rio2016.com. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Joshua Schneyer in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.