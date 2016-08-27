Brazil court frees Ireland's Mallon arrested in Rio Olympic ticket scam

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
SAO PAULO Aug 27 A Brazilian court authorized the release of Ireland's Kevin James Mallon, the director of international sports hospitality company THG arrested on Aug. 5 for alleged illegal scalping of Olympic tickets, the local G1 news site said late on Friday.
Mallon was being held along with former head of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) Patrick Hickey, who is still detained in a Rio prison. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.