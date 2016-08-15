Brazil judge orders more arrests for Olympic ticketing fraud

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 A Brazilian judge has ordered the arrest of four executives of international sports hospitality company THG Sports for fraudulent ticket sales at the Olympics, police officials said on Monday.
The police did not name the four executives but said they were directly involved in a scheme to overcharge for tickets to the first Games held in South America.
Last week police detained THG director Kevin James Mallon and a translator employed by the company, alleging that they could have made 10 million reais ($3 million) from buying tickets and reselling them at a higher price.
At the time, THG denied the accusations. The company could not be reached immediately for comment about the latest arrests.
($1 = 3.16 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Nina Chestney)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.