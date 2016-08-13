版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 03:21 BJT

Olympics-Trampoline-Belarussian Hancharou wins men's gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Belarussia's Uladzislau Hancharou upstaged world champion Gao Lei and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Dong Dong to soar to victory in trampoline gymnastics at the Rio Games on Saturday.

Hancharou won Belarus' second gold of these Games with a score of 61.745.

Dong, who was bidding to become the first man to win back-to-back trampoline Olympic golds, settled for silver with 60.535 while Gao won bronze. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, Editing by Alison Williams)

