Olympics-Trampoline-Belarussian Hancharou wins men's gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Belarussia's Uladzislau Hancharou upstaged world champion Gao Lei and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Dong Dong to soar to victory in trampoline gymnastics at the Rio Games on Saturday.
Hancharou won Belarus' second gold of these Games with a score of 61.745.
Dong, who was bidding to become the first man to win back-to-back trampoline Olympic golds, settled for silver with 60.535 while Gao won bronze. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.