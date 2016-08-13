UPDATE 2-Olympics-Trampoline-Belarussian Hancharou wins men's gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
By Colleen Stopforth
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Belarussian Uladzislau Hancharou upstaged world champion Gao Lei and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Dong Dong to soar to victory in trampoline gymnastics at the Rio Games on Saturday.
Hancharou performed four high-flying triple somersaults to become the first gymnast from his country to win a trampoline medal with a score of 61.745. It was also Belarus' second gold of these Games.
Fist-pumping his way through his out-bounce, the 20-year-old looked confident of success.
"It was an explosion of feelings," he told journalists after the competition.
A gracious Dong who had just packed a massive 25 somersaults into 10 skills sportingly gave Hancharou's performance the thumbs up when he realised he had been overtaken at the top of the standings by a man who had never before won a global meet.
Although the defending champion's bid to win back-to-back Olympic golds ended with a second-place finish (60.535), 27-year-old Dong did become the first man to win trampoline medals at three different Games.
Gao had high hopes of succeeding Dong as champion as he had drawn the top score in qualifying. However, Hancharou's score had piled on the pressure and the group leader broke his lines and appeared to lose control slightly as he struggled to land on the big red cross target while showcasing his 10 elements.
The new champion's victory may signal a changing of the guard in trampoline's top flight. Just minutes after taking the title the Belarusian's sights were already set on a win in Tokyo while Dong hesitated to commit to the grind of another Olympic cycle.
"Right now I feel very tired and I don't know yet," he said (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, Editing by Alison Williams, Meredith Mazzilli and Susanna Twidale)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.