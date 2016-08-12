Olympics-Trampoline-Maclennan wins gold in back-to-back triumph

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Canada's Rosannagh Maclennan became the first trampoline gymnast to win back-to-back Olympic golds following a soaring routine packed with difficulty on Friday.
For the second successive Games she upstaged Chinese favourites Li Dan and 2008 Olympic champion He Wanna to earn Canada their second gold of the Rio Games.
Britain's Bryony Page won Britain's first ever medal in the event when she picked up silver while world champion Li had settle with bronze. China's He was fourth. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Neil Robinson)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.