Olympics-Triathlon-All six Russians cleared to compete at Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 27 All six athletes in Russia's triathlon squad have been cleared to compete at next month's Rio Olympics, the International Triathlon Union (ITU) said on Wednesday.
"None of the six Russian triathletes (three men, three women) that have qualified for 2016 Olympics are included in the McLaren report, nor have any of them served suspensions or bans for failed doping tests," the ITU said in a statement.
"Additionally, they have all been tested outside of Russia. Therefore, ITU will recommend to the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that these six athletes be permitted to compete in Rio next month." (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.