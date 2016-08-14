USA wins 1,000th Olympic gold medal

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 The United States won its 1,000th Olympic gold medal on Saturday night when the American women won the 4x100 metre medley relay at the Rio Games.
The U.S. had arrived in Rio with 977 gold medals according to Olympstats.com, with the former Soviet Union in next place on 473.
Saturday's relay win was the 23rd gold of the Rio Games.
While some Olympic historians have disputed the number of golds the U.S. has won, the United States Olympic Committee said that the women's victory would count as the country's 1,000th. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.