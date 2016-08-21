Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil's men beat Italy to win third gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Brazil's men's volleyball team defeated Italy in straight sets on Sunday to win their third gold medal in the sport.

The Brazilians had lost to the Italians in a preliminary match but won the final 25-22 28-26 26-24, handing Italy its third silver medal. Brazil won gold in 2004 when it beat Italy in Athens. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)