CORRECTED-Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. men down Mexico to reach quarter-finals

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
(Corrects year U.S. won gold medal to 2008 from 2012)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Medal favorites United States secured a birth in the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic volleyball on Monday by defeating Mexico in straight sets.
The United States, gold medalists in Beijing in 2008, has clawed back from the brink of elimination in Rio after losing its first two games to Canada and Italy and began its comeback with a stunning 3-1 win over hosts Brazil.
United States overwhelmed the last-placed Mexicans in straight sets (25-23 25-11 25-19) in their last preliminary game and is guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals.
The Americans were tied with France, Canada and Brazil with six points before Monday's victory, but Brazil must play France and Canada face group leaders Italy on Monday night.
"I still don't think we can exhale. I don't know what position we're in really. I know we had to win," outside hitter Taylor Sander said after the game.
After upsetting Brazil, U.S. overpowered France in four sets on Saturday, putting the Americans on a roll for an easier encounter with Mexico.
"The big challenge was having such emotional matches the previous two and being able to summon those emotional reserves and come out and to bring that again," said U.S. coach John Speraw. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bill Rigby)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.