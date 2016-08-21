Olympics-Volleyball-China takes gold in women's volleyball

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 China's women's volleyball team defeated Serbia 19-25 25-17 25-22 25-23 on Saturday to win their country's third Olympic gold medal in the sport.

China last won the gold medal in Athens in 2004. They also won gold in Los Angeles in 1984.

The United States won bronze earlier on Saturday after beating the Netherlands.

