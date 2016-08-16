Olympics-Volleyball-Undefeated U.S. women outplay Japan

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 The U.S. women's volleyball team crushed Japan in straight sets on Tuesday to stay undefeated and boost their hopes of a first Olympic gold medal.
Victory against either Russia or Serbia in the semi-finals would set up a probable final against favorites Brazil, who have beaten them in the past two Olympics.
United States eliminated Japan 25-16, 25-23, 25-22. Brazil play China later on Tuesday.
Earlier, Netherlands sent South Korea home in four sets. The Dutch team's coach Giovanni Guidetti saluted his side for not losing confidence in a tough third set, adding that it proved they could make the final.
"This team now believe they can win against every team in the world. They believe in their power and they believe in themselves," he said after the match.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.