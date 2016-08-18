UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Croatia to defend title against Serbia

* Croatia reach final with 12-8 win against Montenegro

By Joshua Schneyer

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 Croatia will aim for back-to-back Olympic gold medals when they take to the pool against world champions Serbia in water polo on Saturday, after both teams advanced with victories in the semi-finals.

Croatia defeated Montenegro 12-8 in the first men's water polo semi-final to clinch a spot in the gold-medal match and a chance to repeat their gold medal performance at the 2012 London Games.

Serbia, who have dominated the sport over the past few years, overcame Italy by 10-8.

The victories set up a much anticipated final between two rival countries who share a border and a regional passion for water polo.

Croatia aims to become just the fourth country ever to retain its Olympic water polo title. The squad from Serbia, who added a European crown this year to their world championship title last year, are desperate to prove they are the world's best on an Olympic stage.

Serbia's water polo team is the most celebrated and successful men's team in the country's relatively short recent sporting history, but their bid for gold in London ended in heartbreak with a narrow semi-final defeat at the hands of Italy - an outcome they were intent to avoid repeating on Thursday.

Serbian coach Dejan Savic has said that his team face considerable pressure to win in Rio, telling reporters before the Games began that the media back home "are waiting to cut the head off our team if we don't win the gold". He added: "We have won everything else, now we want this."

Serbia certainly came out looking motivated against Italy, deploying sharp shooting skills and a seamless defence to start the match by scoring six unanswered goals.

DRAMATIC BLOCKS

With dramatic blocks, Serbia's defenders staved off Italy's offence by neutralising players like Matteo Aicardi, a top scorer who has worn a gladiator-style mask after suffering a broken nose early in the tournament.

"We showed in two quarters what we are and what good defence can do to an opponent," said Serbian player Filip Filipovic, who scored twice.

But Serbia slowed as the 32 minutes of play wore on, allowing Italy to narrow the gap in the final quarter.

In a match notable for aggressive grappling close to the goals, Croatia's win over Montenegro owed much to deft goalkeeping, and an almost impregnable defence.

Goalkeeper Marko Bijak made several crucial blocks to deny Montenegro's prolific shooters, saving 10 of 18 shots on goal.

Though Croatia's attack took fewer shots, they were more often on the money. Croatia's Andro Buslje scored four times, an 80 percent success rate.

Montenegro's goalkeepers, by contrast, saved only two of 14 shots during the match.

"It's always the most important part of the game," Croatian goalkeeper Bijak said of his team's superior defences on Thursday. "(Montenegro) have a few very good shooters."

Only Britain, Hungary and the former Yugoslavia - of which Croatia and Serbia formed a part - have accomplished the feat of winning back-to-back Olympic titles in water polo.

Montenegro will take on Italy for the bronze medal. (Reporting By Joshua Schneyer,; Editing by Neville Dalton, Meredith Mazzilli and Mark Lamport-Stokes)