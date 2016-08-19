Olympics-U.S. women win water polo gold medal, defeating Italy

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 The U.S. women's water polo team won a gold medal and became the first ever to defend its Olympic title on Friday, defeating Italy by 12-5.
U.S. starting goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson blocked several attempts on goal including a high-speed penalty shot to deny Italy points, while the young team showed the depth of its talent on offense, as eight different U.S. players scored goals, versus four for Italy.
With the victory, the defending world champion team became the first to capture back-to-back gold medals after prevailing at the 2012 London Games. They also kept their streak alive of winning a medal at every Games since women's water polo was added to the Olympics in 2000.
The final was a face-off between the only two teams who had gone undefeated in all of their five previous games in Rio.
Earlier on Friday, Russia's women defeated Hungary in a close penalty shootout to claim the bronze medal. (Reporting By Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Jan Harvey)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.