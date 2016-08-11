Olympics-Weightlifting-Armenian suffers sickening injury as elbow gives way

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 An Armenian weightlifter has suffered a shocking injury in trying to lift two and a half times his bodyweight at the Rio Games, with his left elbow giving way and bending backwards in an attempt to clear 195 kg in the clean and jerk.

Andranik Karapetyan, competing in the men's 77 kg class on Wednesday night, was in with a strong medal chance as he bent over the bar in a second attempt at the weight.

He hoisted the bar to his chest but his elbow collapsed in the final thrust above his head, leaving him screaming in pain and clutching his arm. He was immediately escorted off the stage. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Alison Williams)