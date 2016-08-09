Olympics-Pole is second weightlifter sent home for doping

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Tomasz Zielinski, brother of the 2012 Olympic champion Adrian Zielinski, has become the second weightlifter sent home from the Rio Games for doping.
European champion Zielinski, due to compete with his brother in the 94kg, tested positive for nandrolone. On the day of the opening ceremony Cyprus announced that they had sent home Antonis Martasidis, an 85kg lifter, when an out-of-competition test came up positive.
Szymon Koecki, head of the Polish weightlifting federation, said: "I want to sincerely apologise to all Poles that during the Olympic Games they have to feel ashamed as the whole world looks on."
Koecki was a silver medallist at Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008, and is expected to be upgraded to gold in the latter because of the retrospective positive test of champion Ilya Ilyin, of Kazakhstan. Koecki missed the 2004 Games because of a two-year doping ban.
Tomasz Zielinski is the fifth Polish weightlifter to have tested positive since 2012. (Reporting by Brian Oliver; Editing by Bill Rigby)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.