EXCLUSIVE-Olympics-Weightlifting-CAS upholds ban on Russian weightlifters

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 There will be no Russian weightlifters at the Rio Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday rejected the country's appeal against a ban imposed by the sport's governing body, the IWF.

The eight-strong Russian team were banned last week after the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said "the integrity of weightlifting has been seriously damaged on multiple times and levels by the Russians." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs, editing by: Mitch Phillips)