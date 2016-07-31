Olympics-Weightlifting-Fast car sped Webster on road to Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 A Porsche parked outside an inner-city gym provided a fast solution for British weightlifter Sonny Webster's Olympic funding problems.
The sports car stood out in the gritty St Paul's neighbourhood of Bristol that day in 2011 and Webster, now preparing for his first Games, recalled how he enquired at the door about the owner.
"I asked the guy on the door who the car belonged to and was told, 'That's Jeff's'. So I walked into the gym and just shouted out, 'Who's Jeff?'," said the 22-year-old.
"This guy stuck his hand up and said, 'Me'. I just shouted back if he fancied sponsoring me for 500 pounds ($661.10). I only meant it as a one off-payment but he shouted back, '500 a month? OK, sure'."
Webster said the money from businessman Jeff Dovey allowed him to train full time and realise his dream of qualifying for the Olympics. He will compete in the 94kg division in Rio.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.