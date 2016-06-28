版本:
Olympics-World No.1 golfer Day withdraws over Zika fears

June 28 The world's top-ranked golfer Jason Day on Tuesday withdrew from August's Rio Olympics, citing fears over the Zika virus.

"The reason for my decision is my concerns about the possible transmission of the zika virus and the potential risks that it may present to my wife's future pregnancies and to future members of our family," the Australian said in a statement posted on Twitter.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

