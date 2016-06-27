INTERVIEW-Tennis-Halep could pull out of Rio because of Zika fears

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, June 27 Romania's top tennis player Simona Halep could pull out of the Rio Olympics because she is "very worried" about the effects of the Zika virus.
"I have to research this virus because it's not easy (to get all the information)," Halep, a runner-up at the French Open in 2014, told Reuters in an interview after reaching the second round at Wimbledon on Monday.
"I've asked many doctors (about Zika) and I have to speak to doctors again after this tournament.
"I've heard that even if you are not pregnant at the moment and you get the virus, when you get pregnant it (the virus) will activate. I'm very worried."
U.S. health officials have concluded that Zika infections in pregnant women can cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small head size that can lead to severe developmental problems in babies.
The World Health Organisation has said there is strong scientific consensus that Zika can also cause Guillain-Barre, a rare neurological syndrome that causes temporary paralysis in adults.
"I am planning to go (to Rio) but I have to make sure it is safe there and I am safe there. When I play tennis, my health is the most important thing," added the world number five.
"It's dangerous for the ladies and many sportsmen have withdrawn from Rio for this same reason. It's a real dilemma when it's about your health, so I cannot say anything now for sure (whether I will pull out or not)."
A number of leading golfers, including major winners Rory McIlroy, Vijay Singh, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen have pulled out of the Aug. 5-21 Games because of the virus.
Halep said she had yet to receive any guidance about effects of the virus from the Romanian Olympic Committee but hoped the picture would become clearer after Wimbledon.
"After this tournament I have to decide (whether I will go). I will be disappointed if I have to pull out because I really like the ceremony and the feeling that you are there with all the Romanians," said the 24-year-old.
"The Olympics is a big deal for our country but my health is the most important. I have to be careful with my body." (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Lovell)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.