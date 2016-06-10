版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 22:09 BJT

No scientific basis for postponing Brazil Olympics due to Zika -minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 10 Brazil's Health Minister Ricardo Barros said on Friday there is no scientific basis for postponing the Olympics because of the Zika virus, explaining that lower temperatures and fewer mosquitoes reduced the chance of infection in August when the games will be held.

"We are not considering it (postponing the games)," Barros told a foreign media briefing in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Paulo Prada Editing by W simon)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐