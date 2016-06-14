版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 04:58 BJT

WHO view on Zika "very positive" for Olympics -Head of IOC

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 The conclusion of the World Health Organization's emergency committee that there is a very low risk of further international spread of Zika virus as result of the Olympics is "very positive" for the games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday.

The comments were made to reporters during a visit to the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐