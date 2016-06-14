WHO view on Zika "very positive" for Olympics -Head of IOC

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 The conclusion of the World Health Organization's emergency committee that there is a very low risk of further international spread of Zika virus as result of the Olympics is "very positive" for the games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday.
The comments were made to reporters during a visit to the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.