Olympics-South Korean pistol champion no longer worried about Zika

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
June 17 South Korean pistol shooter Kim Jang-mi has declared she is no longer concerned by the Zika virus as she prepares to defend her gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Several athletes have already withdrawn from the Games citing concerns over Zika, a mosquito-borne virus that has been shown to attack fetal brain cells and cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small head size and underdeveloped brains.
Kim, who won gold in the women's 25 metre pistol event at the 2012 London Olympics, said her mind had been put at ease after competing in Rio at the World Cup in April.
"At first I didn't think I would be so scared of them, but then I found myself applying mosquito repellent all over my body," the 23-year-old told the Yonhap News Agency, adding that she had not been bitten once during her stay in Brazil.
"I guess my blood doesn't taste so good."
U.S. cyclist Tejay van Garderen as well as golfers Charl Schwartzel of South Africa and Fiji's Vijay Singh have announced that they will skip the 2016 Games because of the Zika threat, but Kim is fully focused on defending her title.
"My goal is to win the gold medal again," she added. "I haven't been doing so well, and I know people are worried about it. But I am just trying to put myself through many different situations before the Olympics."
The Rio Olympics take place from Aug. 5-21. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.