Olympics-Canada's Bouchard undecided on Rio over Zika fears

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 20 Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard is undecided about her participation in next month's Rio Olympics over concerns about the Zika virus, the 22-year-old said.
The world number 40 shared her fears after her shock defeat by Camila Giorgi of Italy in the opening round of the women's singles in the Washington Open on Tuesday.
The Zika virus has been linked to severe birth defects in infants born to infected women, and possible neurological problems in adults.
"I'm kind of a last-minute person, so I'm going to make a decision next week, I guess, the week before (the Olympics)," Bouchard told reporters.
"It's just unfortunate because it would be my first Games, and to have a problem like this (Zika) kind of dampening the excitement of, potentially, your first Olympic Games, it really sucks, to be honest."
"It's something that I haven't been thinking about. I'm just going to, like, wake up and make a decision."
Compatriot Milos Raonic, who lost to Andy Murray in Wimbledon final earlier this month, had pulled out from the Games because of health fears over the Zika virus.
Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych, world number eight in the men's rankings, and women's world number five Simona Halep of Romania have also decided to skip the Olympics for similar reason. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.