RPT-FEATURE-Olympics-Leander ready for 100th rowing medal

By Alan Baldwin
HENLEY-ON-THAMES, England, April 18 A Leander
member failing to win the club's 100th Olympic rowing medal at
the London Games is about as unlikely as spying a pink
hippopotamus winging its way through the Henley skies.
Of course, those wanting a glimpse of such an unnatural
beast can always find it in the many drawings and sculptures of
the Leander mascot on display inside the Victorian clubhouse.
Leander's oarsmen - and women since 1998 - have delivered
medals by the boatload in more than a century of Olympic
endeavour and are all set to bag another haul on home water this
summer.
Just one more is needed for the ton.
A wealth of nations, some 80 in all from Albania to Yemen by
way of the Seychelles and Somalia, have never won an Olympic
medal of any sort but, with 100 days to go until the Games
start, the club has its place on the podium as good as reserved.
While Team GB has yet to confirm the crews for London, the
line-up announced for the first World Cup regatta of the season
next month has 27 Leander rowers in it - half of the total.
So far 99 Olympic medals have been draped around the necks
of the club's rowers in the only sport that Britain has
unfailingly struck gold in at every Games since 1984.
"Even if you take away the individual medals and do it
simply by crew then GB Rowing, of which Leander is a major part,
would still have more medals than most countries over the
years," press officer Dr. Robert Treharne Jones told Reuters in
the 19th century clubhouse with its idyllic views over the river
from the Berkshire side.
"Leander athletes typically form between a third and a half
of the British team at any world championship or Olympic
regatta," added the rowing writer, broadcaster and club member.
The list of British Olympic greats to have competed in
Leander's pink colours includes Steve Redgrave, who won five
gold medals in five successive Games and four times champion
Matthew Pinsent.
The actor Hugh Laurie, who rowed for Eton and Cambridge, is
also a member as was his late father, Ran, a 1948 Olympic rowing
gold medallist.
The lunch menu in the well appointed clubhouse offers
belt-busting 'crew specials' for those following in such giant
footsteps along with fine dining for less gargantuan appetites.
In the ground floor gym, a functional space a world away
from the memorabilia and gilded memorials covering the upstairs
walls, a simple banner reminds the current crop of hopefuls what
they must live up to once the Games start on July 27.
"Welcome to Leander's gym," it declares. "The home to 13
Olympic medallists in Beijing 2008."
Leander had 15 athletes in Beijing as part of the GB rowing
team and all reached the finals, winning three golds, seven
silvers and three bronzes.
OLYMPIC GOLD
Individual names are on the wooden panels of the honours
board in the lobby, a display at least three metres long, but
time and space is running out even for them.
Despite its size, the current panels go back only as far as
2004, such is the rate of success at Olympics, world
championships and the annual Henley Royal Regatta which ranks
alongside Ascot and Wimbledon as highlights of the British
summer social calendar.
Older boards are moved upstairs to join a collection of
shields dating back to 1840, some 22 years after the first
recorded existence of the club whose founders were known without
hyperbole as 'The Brilliants'.
There are oars suspended overhead, some of them used in
previous Olympics, while a staircase up to the 11 guest rooms
sponsored by the likes of Harvard, Yale, Oxford and Cambridge,
climbs past portraits of past presidents - many of them in
brass-buttoned blazers.
The black and white photographs in the members' bar of late
Victorian and early 20th century crews winning the Regatta's
Grand Challenge Cup could almost have been taken yesterday, so
little has changed outside.
Ironically, there is only one Olympic medal on display - a
1908 gold tucked away in the corner of a dining room in a
cabinet made from the remains of an old boat and won by the late
Charles Desborough Burnell, whose son Dickie also won Olympic
rowing gold in the 1948 double sculls.
"The (1908) final was Leander versus the Belgians. And it
was rowed out there," said Treharne Jones, gesturing at the
broad stretch of river flowing beyond the towpath.
"On the progress board, the top one said Leander and the
bottom one said Belgium."
In the 1912 Stockholm Games, the Leander eight won gold
again after beating a crew from New College, Oxford. Sidney
Swann was the only man in the Leander boat not to have attended
Oxford University.
In Antwerp in 1920, Leander had to settle for silver after
losing to an American eight.
The 1948 Olympic rowing events were held on the river at
Henley, a well-heeled town so steeped in the sport that
passengers arrive at the train station on the Regatta Line, but
the Games now require still water and purpose-built six-lane
courses over 2,000m.
This year's Olympic regatta will be held at Eton Dorney
lake, near Windsor.
"We are not an ordinary rowing club," Treharne Jones
recognised. "You can't come and knock on the door and say 'I'd
quite like to learn to row' and give it a stab.
"Having said that, we do teach people to row... we take guys
from other sports who we think have potential if they can just
be taught to row. We bring people like that into our development
academy, swimmers, basketball players..."
To do that takes money, 400,000 pounds ($633,800) a year to
fund the development programme with 270,000 pounds raised by
membership subscriptions and the rest having to be generated
through clubhouse activities and from sponsors.
The club can accommodate 75 athletes, but half of them will
be in the Team GB setup and train at nearby Caversham.
The boathouse, (built in 1896), contains stacks of yellow
Empacher racing shells, the German-made Rolls Royce of rowing,
with each eight costing between 25,000-30,000 pounds.
"Most ordinary clubs could only dream of an Empacher,"
explained Treharne Jones. "Our entire fleet is made up of them."
In the old days, the club was very much a haven for
gentlemen from the great British public schools, such as
Westminster and Eton, and Oxford and Cambridge universities. The
memorial board in the clubhouse to fallen members in both World
Wars reads as a list of officers.
Leander remains elitist even now, but on sporting excellence
rather than class or education. Pinsent went to Eton, but
Redgrave attended a state comprehensive in nearby Marlow.
The club's name, harking back to the Greek myth of the
amorous Leander who drowned while swimming the Hellespont to be
with his lover Hero, derives from a type of 19th century boat.
The star and the arrow, which feature in the full coat of
arms, were also types of six-oared cutters that had clubs named
after them in London where Leander was also founded.
"The earliest recorded reference to rowing as Leander is
1818," said Treharne Jones.
"Twenty years later along came Henley regatta in 1839 and
Leander decided not to enter it first time because we wanted to
see whether it came up to scratch.
"So we sent a chap along to ride alongside on horseback to
see if it was OK. He apparently reported favourably so we
entered the second year and won. And we've been winning at
Henley ever since."
The origins of the mascot are less clear.
"The way that we explain away the hippo... it's the animal
that in Africa is known as King of the River, and we aim to be
king of the river," said Treharne Jones.
"And, secondly, it is the animal that is equally at home on
land and water, as our athletes are."
($1 = 0.6312 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)