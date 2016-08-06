版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 6
1.  Norway
Nils Hoff                   7 minutes 17.47 seconds Q 
2.  Croatia
Damir Martin               7:23.08 Q                 
3.  Egypt
Abdel Samir Elbana           7:34.05 Q                 
4.  Tunisia
Mohamed Taieb              7:37.95                   
5.  Kazakhstan
Vladislav Yakovlev      7:38.65                   
Heat 5
1.  Czech Republic
Ondrej Synek        7:21.90 Q                 
2.  Australia
Rhys Grant               7:28.83 Q                 
3.  Paraguay
Arturo Rivarola Trappe    7:29.23 Q                 
4.  Algeria
Sid Boudina                7:45.90                   
5.  Ecuador
Bryan Sola Zambrano        7:48.77                   
Heat 4
1.  Britain
Alan Campbell              7:08.31 Q                 
2.  Belarus
Stanislau Shcharbachenia   7:11.49 Q                 
3.  Indonesia
Memo Memo                7:14.17 Q                 
4.  Korea
Kim Dongyong                 7:20.85                   
5.  Zimbabwe
Andrew Peebles            7:25.39                   
Heat 3
1.  Belgium
Hannes Obreno              7:09.06 Q                 
2.  Poland
Natan Wegrzycki-Szymczyk    7:12.43 Q                 
3.  Argentina
Brian Rosso              7:22.69 Q                 
4.  Uzbekistan
Shakhboz Kholmurzaev    7:25.03                   
5.  Libya
Alhussein Ghambour           7:43.85                   
Heat 2
1.  New Zealand
Mahe Drysdale          7:04.45 Q                 
2.  Hungary
Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar  7:12.86 Q                 
3.  Uruguay
Jhonatan Esquivel          7:16.08 Q                 
4.  Peru
Renzo Leon Garcia             7:21.04                   
5.  Iraq
Mohammed Riyadh Jasim         7:25.04                   
6.  Venezuela
Jakson Vicent Monasterio 7:28.36                   
Heat 1
1.  Cuba
Angel Rodriguez               7:06.89 Q                 
2.  Mexico
Juan Carlos Cabrera         7:08.27 Q                 
3.  India
Dattu Baban Bhokanal         7:21.67 Q                 
4.  Thailand
Jaruwat Saensuk           7:25.06                   
5.  Lithuania
Armandas Kelmelis        7:34.59                   
6.  Vanuatu
Luigi Teilemb              8:00.42                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.   New Zealand
Mahe Drysdale         7 minutes 4.45 seconds 
2.   Cuba
Angel Rodriguez              7:06.89                
3.   Britain
Alan Campbell             7:08.31                
4.   Belgium
Hannes Obreno             7:09.06                
5.   Norway
Nils Hoff                  7:17.47                
6.   Czech Republic
Ondrej Synek       7:21.90                
7.   Mexico
Juan Carlos Cabrera        7:08.27                
8.   Belarus
Stanislau Shcharbachenia  7:11.49                
9.   Poland
Natan Wegrzycki-Szymczyk   7:12.43                
10.  Hungary
Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar 7:12.86                
11.  Croatia
Damir Martin              7:23.08                
12.  Australia
Rhys Grant              7:28.83                
13.  Indonesia
Memo Memo               7:14.17                
14.  Uruguay
Jhonatan Esquivel         7:16.08                
15.  India
Dattu Baban Bhokanal        7:21.67                
16.  Argentina
Brian Rosso             7:22.69                
17.  Paraguay
Arturo Rivarola Trappe   7:29.23                
18.  Egypt
Abdel Samir Elbana          7:34.05

