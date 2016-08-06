版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 22:23 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's pair heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's pair heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 3
1.  New Zealand
Eric Murray/Hamish Bond             6 minutes 41.75 seconds Q 
2.  Italy
Giovanni Abagnale/Marco Di Costanzo       6:46.04 Q                 
3.  Hungary
Adrian Juhasz/Bela Simon Jr.            6:59.28 Q                 
.   Serbia
Milos Vasic/Nenad Bedik                  DNF                       
Heat 2
1.  France
Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette        6:42.00 Q                 
2.  Britain
Alan Sinclair/Stewart Innes             6:50.77 Q                 
3.  Romania
Cristi-Ilie Pirghie/Alexandru Palamariu 6:51.71 Q                 
4.  Netherlands
Roel Braas/Mitchel Steenman         7:22.93                   
Heat 1
1.  Australia
Spencer Turrin/Alexander Lloyd        6:40.79 Q                 
2.  South Africa
Lawrence Brittain/Shaun Keeling    6:41.42 Q                 
3.  Czech Republic
Jakub Podrazil/Lukas Helesic     6:42.71 Q                 
4.  U.S.
Anders Weiss/Nareg Guregian                6:49.97                   
5.  Spain
Alexander Sigurbjornsson Benet/Pau Vela   6:54.26                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Australia
Spencer Turrin/Alexander Lloyd        6 minutes 40.79 seconds 
2.  New Zealand
Eric Murray/Hamish Bond             6:41.75                 
3.  France
Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette        6:42.00                 
4.  South Africa
Lawrence Brittain/Shaun Keeling    6:41.42                 
5.  Italy
Giovanni Abagnale/Marco Di Costanzo       6:46.04                 
6.  Britain
Alan Sinclair/Stewart Innes             6:50.77                 
7.  Czech Republic
Jakub Podrazil/Lukas Helesic     6:42.71                 
8.  Romania
Cristi-Ilie Pirghie/Alexandru Palamariu 6:51.71                 
9.  Hungary
Adrian Juhasz/Bela Simon Jr.            6:59.28

