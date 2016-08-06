Olympics-Rowing-Men's pair heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's pair heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 3 1. New Zealand Eric Murray/Hamish Bond 6 minutes 41.75 seconds Q 2. Italy Giovanni Abagnale/Marco Di Costanzo 6:46.04 Q 3. Hungary Adrian Juhasz/Bela Simon Jr. 6:59.28 Q . Serbia Milos Vasic/Nenad Bedik DNF Heat 2 1. France Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette 6:42.00 Q 2. Britain Alan Sinclair/Stewart Innes 6:50.77 Q 3. Romania Cristi-Ilie Pirghie/Alexandru Palamariu 6:51.71 Q 4. Netherlands Roel Braas/Mitchel Steenman 7:22.93 Heat 1 1. Australia Spencer Turrin/Alexander Lloyd 6:40.79 Q 2. South Africa Lawrence Brittain/Shaun Keeling 6:41.42 Q 3. Czech Republic Jakub Podrazil/Lukas Helesic 6:42.71 Q 4. U.S. Anders Weiss/Nareg Guregian 6:49.97 5. Spain Alexander Sigurbjornsson Benet/Pau Vela 6:54.26 Qualified for Next Round 1. Australia Spencer Turrin/Alexander Lloyd 6 minutes 40.79 seconds 2. New Zealand Eric Murray/Hamish Bond 6:41.75 3. France Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette 6:42.00 4. South Africa Lawrence Brittain/Shaun Keeling 6:41.42 5. Italy Giovanni Abagnale/Marco Di Costanzo 6:46.04 6. Britain Alan Sinclair/Stewart Innes 6:50.77 7. Czech Republic Jakub Podrazil/Lukas Helesic 6:42.71 8. Romania Cristi-Ilie Pirghie/Alexandru Palamariu 6:51.71 9. Hungary Adrian Juhasz/Bela Simon Jr. 6:59.28
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.