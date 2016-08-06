版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's double sculls heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's double sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 3
1.  Croatia
Martin Sinkovic/Valent Sinkovic       6 minutes 30.09 seconds Q 
2.  France
Hugo Boucheron/Matthieu Androdias      6:33.03 Q                 
3.  Australia
David Watts/Chris Morgan            6:36.39 Q                 
4.  Serbia
Marko Marjanovic/Andrija Sljukic       7:07.29                   
Heat 2
1.  Lithuania
Mindaugas Griskonis/Saulius Ritter  6:29.11 Q                 
2.  Norway
Kjetil Borch/Olaf Tufte                6:30.58 Q                 
3.  Germany
Marcel Hacker/Stephan Krueger         6:31.85 Q                 
4.  Bulgaria
Georgi Bozhilov/Kristian Vasilev     6:44.31                   
Heat 1
1.  New Zealand
Robert Manson/Chris Harris        6:40.35 Q                 
2.  Azerbaijan
Aleksandar Aleksandrov/Boris Yotov 6:40.52 Q                 
3.  Italy
Francesco Fossi/Romano Battisti         6:42.33 Q                 
4.  Britain
Jonathan Walton/John Collins          6:43.93                   
5.  Cuba
Eduardo Rubio/Adrian Oquendo             6:52.20                   
