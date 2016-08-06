Olympics-Rowing-Men's double sculls heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's double sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 3 1. Croatia Martin Sinkovic/Valent Sinkovic 6 minutes 30.09 seconds Q 2. France Hugo Boucheron/Matthieu Androdias 6:33.03 Q 3. Australia David Watts/Chris Morgan 6:36.39 Q 4. Serbia Marko Marjanovic/Andrija Sljukic 7:07.29 Heat 2 1. Lithuania Mindaugas Griskonis/Saulius Ritter 6:29.11 Q 2. Norway Kjetil Borch/Olaf Tufte 6:30.58 Q 3. Germany Marcel Hacker/Stephan Krueger 6:31.85 Q 4. Bulgaria Georgi Bozhilov/Kristian Vasilev 6:44.31 Heat 1 1. New Zealand Robert Manson/Chris Harris 6:40.35 Q 2. Azerbaijan Aleksandar Aleksandrov/Boris Yotov 6:40.52 Q 3. Italy Francesco Fossi/Romano Battisti 6:42.33 Q 4. Britain Jonathan Walton/John Collins 6:43.93 5. Cuba Eduardo Rubio/Adrian Oquendo 6:52.20 Qualified for Next Round 1. Lithuania Mindaugas Griskonis/Saulius Ritter 6 minutes 29.11 seconds 2. Croatia Martin Sinkovic/Valent Sinkovic 6:30.09 3. New Zealand Robert Manson/Chris Harris 6:40.35 4. Norway Kjetil Borch/Olaf Tufte 6:30.58 5. France Hugo Boucheron/Matthieu Androdias 6:33.03 6. Azerbaijan Aleksandar Aleksandrov/Boris Yotov 6:40.52 7. Germany Marcel Hacker/Stephan Krueger 6:31.85 8. Australia David Watts/Chris Morgan 6:36.39 9. Italy Francesco Fossi/Romano Battisti 6:42.33
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.