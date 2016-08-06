Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight four heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight four heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 3 1. New Zealand James Lassche/Peter Taylor/Alistair Bond/James Hunter 6 minutes 3.34 seconds Q 2. U.S. Robin Prendes/Anthony Fahden/Edward King/Tyler Nase 6:05.61 Q 3. Netherlands Joris Pijs/Tim Heijbrock/Jort van Gennep/Bjorn van den Ende 6:07.88 Q 4. Canada Maxwell Lattimer/Brendan Hodge/Nicolas Pratt/Eric Woelfl 6:19.44 Heat 2 1. Denmark Jacob Barsoe/Jacob Larsen/Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen 5:58.21 Q 2. Britain Chris Bartley/Mark Aldred/Jonathan Clegg/Peter Chambers 6:01.27 Q 3. Greece Panagiotis Magdanis/Stefanos Ntouskos/Ioannis Petrou/Spyridon Giannaros 6:05.27 Q 4. Germany Jonathan Koch/Lars Wichert/Tobias Franzmann/Lucas Schaefer 6:14.87 Heat 1 1. Italy Stefano Oppo/Martino Goretti/Livio La Padula/Pietro Willy Ruta 6:03.26 Q 2. China Jin Wei/Zhao Jingbin/Yu Chenggang/Wang Tiexin 6:03.43 Q 3. Switzerland Lucas Tramer/Simon Schuerch/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr 6:03.52 Q 4. France Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Guillaume Raineau/Thibault Colard 6:07.31 5. Czech Republic Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr 6:39.95 Qualified for Next Round 1. Denmark Jacob Barsoe/Jacob Larsen/Kasper Winther/Morten Jorgensen 5 minutes 58.21 seconds 2. Italy Stefano Oppo/Martino Goretti/Livio La Padula/Pietro Willy Ruta 6:03.26 3. New Zealand James Lassche/Peter Taylor/Alistair Bond/James Hunter 6:03.34 4. Britain Chris Bartley/Mark Aldred/Jonathan Clegg/Peter Chambers 6:01.27 5. China Jin Wei/Zhao Jingbin/Yu Chenggang/Wang Tiexin 6:03.43 6. U.S. Robin Prendes/Anthony Fahden/Edward King/Tyler Nase 6:05.61 7. Switzerland Lucas Tramer/Simon Schuerch/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr 6:03.52 8. Greece Spyridon Giannaros/Panagiotis Magdanis/Stefanos Ntouskos/Ioannis Petrou 6:05.27 9. Netherlands Joris Pijs/Tim Heijbrock/Jort van Gennep/Bjorn van den Ende 6:07.88
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.