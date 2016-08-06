版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight four heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight four heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 3
1.  New Zealand
James Lassche/Peter Taylor/Alistair Bond/James Hunter              6 minutes 3.34 seconds Q 
2.  U.S.
Robin Prendes/Anthony Fahden/Edward King/Tyler Nase                       6:05.61 Q                
3.  Netherlands
Joris Pijs/Tim Heijbrock/Jort van Gennep/Bjorn van den Ende        6:07.88 Q                
4.  Canada
Maxwell Lattimer/Brendan Hodge/Nicolas Pratt/Eric Woelfl                6:19.44                  
Heat 2
1.  Denmark
Jacob Barsoe/Jacob Larsen/Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen            5:58.21 Q                
2.  Britain
Chris Bartley/Mark Aldred/Jonathan Clegg/Peter Chambers                6:01.27 Q                
3.  Greece
Panagiotis Magdanis/Stefanos Ntouskos/Ioannis Petrou/Spyridon Giannaros 6:05.27 Q                
4.  Germany
Jonathan Koch/Lars Wichert/Tobias Franzmann/Lucas Schaefer             6:14.87                  
Heat 1
1.  Italy
Stefano Oppo/Martino Goretti/Livio La Padula/Pietro Willy Ruta           6:03.26 Q                
2.  China
Jin Wei/Zhao Jingbin/Yu Chenggang/Wang Tiexin                            6:03.43 Q                
3.  Switzerland
Lucas Tramer/Simon Schuerch/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr               6:03.52 Q                
4.  France
Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Guillaume Raineau/Thibault Colard       6:07.31                  
5.  Czech Republic
Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr     6:39.95                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Denmark
Jacob Barsoe/Jacob Larsen/Kasper Winther/Morten Jorgensen              5 minutes 58.21 seconds 
2.  Italy
Stefano Oppo/Martino Goretti/Livio La Padula/Pietro Willy Ruta           6:03.26                 
3.  New Zealand
James Lassche/Peter Taylor/Alistair Bond/James Hunter              6:03.34                 
4.  Britain
Chris Bartley/Mark Aldred/Jonathan Clegg/Peter Chambers                6:01.27                 
5.  China
Jin Wei/Zhao Jingbin/Yu Chenggang/Wang Tiexin                            6:03.43                 
6.  U.S.
Robin Prendes/Anthony Fahden/Edward King/Tyler Nase                       6:05.61                 
7.  Switzerland
Lucas Tramer/Simon Schuerch/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr               6:03.52                 
8.  Greece
Spyridon Giannaros/Panagiotis Magdanis/Stefanos Ntouskos/Ioannis Petrou 6:05.27                 
9.  Netherlands
Joris Pijs/Tim Heijbrock/Jort van Gennep/Bjorn van den Ende        6:07.88

