Olympics-Rowing-Men's quadruple sculls heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's quadruple sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 2
1.  Australia
Karsten Forsterling/Alexander Belonogoff/Cameron Girdlestone/James McRae       5 minutes 50.98 seconds Q 
2.  Poland
Mateusz Biskup/Wiktor Chabel/Dariusz Radosz/Miroslaw Zietarski                    5:51.28 Q                 
3.  Switzerland
Nico Stahlberg/Augustin Maillefer/Roman Roeoesli/Barnabe Delarze             5:51.52                   
4.  Britain
Jack Beaumont/Sam Townsend/Angus Groom/Peter Lambert                             5:52.77                   
5.  Lithuania
Dovydas Nemeravicius/Martynas Dziaugys/Dominykas Jancionis/Aurimas Adomavicius 5:58.70                   
Heat 1
1.  Estonia
Andrei Jamsa/Allar Raja/Tonu Endrekson/Kaspar Taimsoo                            5:51.71 Q                 
2.  Ukraine
Dmytro Mykhay/Artem Morozov/Olexandr Nadtoka/Ivan Dovgodko                       5:52.90 Q                 
3.  Germany
Philipp Wende/Lauritz Schoof/Karl Schulze/Hans Gruhne                            5:53.63                   
4.  New Zealand
Nathan Flannery/John Storey/George Bridgewater/Jade Uru                      5:59.13                   
5.  Canada
Julien Bahain/Robert Gibson/Will Dean/Pascal Lussier                              6:34.55                   
