Olympics-Rowing-Men's quadruple sculls heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's quadruple sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 2 1. Australia Karsten Forsterling/Alexander Belonogoff/Cameron Girdlestone/James McRae 5 minutes 50.98 seconds Q 2. Poland Mateusz Biskup/Wiktor Chabel/Dariusz Radosz/Miroslaw Zietarski 5:51.28 Q 3. Switzerland Nico Stahlberg/Augustin Maillefer/Roman Roeoesli/Barnabe Delarze 5:51.52 4. Britain Jack Beaumont/Sam Townsend/Angus Groom/Peter Lambert 5:52.77 5. Lithuania Dovydas Nemeravicius/Martynas Dziaugys/Dominykas Jancionis/Aurimas Adomavicius 5:58.70 Heat 1 1. Estonia Andrei Jamsa/Allar Raja/Tonu Endrekson/Kaspar Taimsoo 5:51.71 Q 2. Ukraine Dmytro Mykhay/Artem Morozov/Olexandr Nadtoka/Ivan Dovgodko 5:52.90 Q 3. Germany Philipp Wende/Lauritz Schoof/Karl Schulze/Hans Gruhne 5:53.63 4. New Zealand Nathan Flannery/John Storey/George Bridgewater/Jade Uru 5:59.13 5. Canada Julien Bahain/Robert Gibson/Will Dean/Pascal Lussier 6:34.55 Qualified for Next Round 1. Australia Karsten Forsterling/Alexander Belonogoff/Cameron Girdlestone/James McRae 5 minutes 50.98 seconds 2. Estonia Andrei Jamsa/Allar Raja/Tonu Endrekson/Kaspar Taimsoo 5:51.71 3. Poland Mateusz Biskup/Wiktor Chabel/Dariusz Radosz/Miroslaw Zietarski 5:51.28 4. Ukraine Dmytro Mykhay/Artem Morozov/Olexandr Nadtoka/Ivan Dovgodko 5:52.90
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.