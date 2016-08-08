版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's quadruple sculls repechage round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's quadruple sculls repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Germany
Philipp Wende/Lauritz Schoof/Karl Schulze/Hans Gruhne                            5 minutes 51.43 seconds Q 
2.  Britain
Jack Beaumont/Sam Townsend/Angus Groom/Peter Lambert                             5:53.10 Q                 
3.  Lithuania
Dovydas Nemeravicius/Martynas Dziaugys/Dominykas Jancionis/Aurimas Adomavicius 5:55.78                   
4.  Switzerland
Nico Stahlberg/Augustin Maillefer/Roman Roeoesli/Barnabe Delarze             5:56.13                   
5.  Canada
Julien Bahain/Robert Gibson/Will Dean/Pascal Lussier                              5:56.28                   
6.  New Zealand
Nathan Flannery/John Storey/George Bridgewater/Jade Uru                      5:58.92                   
