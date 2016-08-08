Olympics-Rowing-Men's eight heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's eight heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Heat 2 1. Germany Maximilian Munski/Malte Jakschik/Andreas Kuffner/Eric Johannesen/Maximilian Reinelt/Felix Drahotta/Richard Schmidt/Hannes Ocik/Martin Sauer 5 minutes 38.22 seconds Q 2. U.S. Sam Dommer/Hans Struzyna/Alexander Karwoski/Glenn Ochal/Stephen Kasprzyk/Michael Di Santo/Robert Munn/Austin Hack/Samuel Ojserkis 5:40.16 3. Poland Zbigniew Schodowski/Robert Fuchs/Krystian Aranowski/Mateusz Wilangowski/Mikolaj Burda/Michal Szpakowski/Marcin Brzezinski/Piotr Juszczak/Daniel Trojanowski 5:42.32 Heat 1 1. Britain Scott Durant/Tom Ransley/Andrew Triggs-Hodge/Matthew Gotrel/Pete Reed/Paul Bennett/Matt Langridge/William Satch/Phelan Hill 5:34.23 Q 2. Netherlands Dirk Uittenbogaard/Boaz Meylink/Kaj Hendriks/Boudewijn Roeell/Olivier Siegelaar/Tone Wieten/Mechiel Versluis/Robert Luecken/Peter Wiersum 5:36.16 3. New Zealand Thomas Murray/Michael Brake/Shaun Kirkham/Alex Kennedy/Jonathan Wright/Isaac Grainger/Brook Robertson/Stephen Jones/Caleb Shepherd 5:36.28 4. Italy Emanuele Liuzzi/Fabio Infimo/Mario Paonessa/Pierpaolo Frattini/Matteo Stefanini/Simone Venier/Luca Agamennoni/Vincenzo Capelli/Enrico D'Aniello 5:52.83 Qualified for Next Round 1. Britain Scott Durant/Tom Ransley/Andrew Triggs-Hodge/Matthew Gotrel/Pete Reed/Paul Bennett/Matt Langridge/William Satch/Phelan Hill 5 minutes 34.23 seconds 2. Germany Maximilian Munski/Malte Jakschik/Andreas Kuffner/Eric Johannesen/Maximilian Reinelt/Felix Drahotta/Richard Schmidt/Hannes Ocik/Martin Sauer 5:38.22
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.