2016年 8月 8日 星期一

Olympics-Rowing-Men's eight heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's eight heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 2
1.  Germany
Maximilian Munski/Malte Jakschik/Andreas Kuffner/Eric Johannesen/Maximilian Reinelt/Felix Drahotta/Richard Schmidt/Hannes Ocik/Martin Sauer                5 minutes 38.22 seconds Q 
2.  U.S.
Sam Dommer/Hans Struzyna/Alexander Karwoski/Glenn Ochal/Stephen Kasprzyk/Michael Di Santo/Robert Munn/Austin Hack/Samuel Ojserkis                             5:40.16                   
3.  Poland
Zbigniew Schodowski/Robert Fuchs/Krystian Aranowski/Mateusz Wilangowski/Mikolaj Burda/Michal Szpakowski/Marcin Brzezinski/Piotr Juszczak/Daniel Trojanowski 5:42.32                   
Heat 1
1.  Britain
Scott Durant/Tom Ransley/Andrew Triggs-Hodge/Matthew Gotrel/Pete Reed/Paul Bennett/Matt Langridge/William Satch/Phelan Hill                                5:34.23 Q                 
2.  Netherlands
Dirk Uittenbogaard/Boaz Meylink/Kaj Hendriks/Boudewijn Roeell/Olivier Siegelaar/Tone Wieten/Mechiel Versluis/Robert Luecken/Peter Wiersum              5:36.16                   
3.  New Zealand
Thomas Murray/Michael Brake/Shaun Kirkham/Alex Kennedy/Jonathan Wright/Isaac Grainger/Brook Robertson/Stephen Jones/Caleb Shepherd                     5:36.28                   
4.  Italy
Emanuele Liuzzi/Fabio Infimo/Mario Paonessa/Pierpaolo Frattini/Matteo Stefanini/Simone Venier/Luca Agamennoni/Vincenzo Capelli/Enrico D'Aniello              5:52.83                   
