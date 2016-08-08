Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls repechage round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Heat 3 1. Lithuania Armandas Kelmelis 7 minutes 13.36 seconds Q 2. Uzbekistan Shakhboz Kholmurzaev 7:14.58 Q 3. Zimbabwe Andrew Peebles 7:17.19 4. Tunisia Mohamed Taieb 7:27.18 5. Venezuela Jakson Vicent Monasterio 7:28.67 Heat 2 1. Korea Kim Dongyong 7:12.96 Q 2. Iraq Mohammed Riyadh Jasim 7:14.38 Q 3. Thailand Jaruwat Saensuk 7:16.39 4. Ecuador Bryan Sola Zambrano 7:28.30 Heat 1 1. Algeria Sid Boudina 7:20.84 Q 2. Peru Renzo Leon Garcia 7:25.55 Q 3. Vanuatu Luigi Teilemb 7:34.12 4. Libya Alhussein Ghambour 7:45.09 5. Kazakhstan Vladislav Yakovlev 12:04.17 Qualified for Next Round 1. Korea Kim Dongyong 7 minutes 12.96 seconds 2. Lithuania Armandas Kelmelis 7:13.36 3. Algeria Sid Boudina 7:20.84 4. Iraq Mohammed Riyadh Jasim 7:14.38 5. Uzbekistan Shakhboz Kholmurzaev 7:14.58 6. Peru Renzo Leon Garcia 7:25.55
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.