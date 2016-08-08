版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 21:02 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls repechage round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Heat 3
1.  Lithuania
Armandas Kelmelis        7 minutes 13.36 seconds Q 
2.  Uzbekistan
Shakhboz Kholmurzaev    7:14.58 Q                 
3.  Zimbabwe
Andrew Peebles            7:17.19                   
4.  Tunisia
Mohamed Taieb              7:27.18                   
5.  Venezuela
Jakson Vicent Monasterio 7:28.67                   
Heat 2
1.  Korea
Kim Dongyong                 7:12.96 Q                 
2.  Iraq
Mohammed Riyadh Jasim         7:14.38 Q                 
3.  Thailand
Jaruwat Saensuk           7:16.39                   
4.  Ecuador
Bryan Sola Zambrano        7:28.30                   
Heat 1
1.  Algeria
Sid Boudina                7:20.84 Q                 
2.  Peru
Renzo Leon Garcia             7:25.55 Q                 
3.  Vanuatu
Luigi Teilemb              7:34.12                   
4.  Libya
Alhussein Ghambour           7:45.09                   
5.  Kazakhstan
Vladislav Yakovlev      12:04.17                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Korea
Kim Dongyong              7 minutes 12.96 seconds 
2.  Lithuania
Armandas Kelmelis     7:13.36                 
3.  Algeria
Sid Boudina             7:20.84                 
4.  Iraq
Mohammed Riyadh Jasim      7:14.38                 
5.  Uzbekistan
Shakhboz Kholmurzaev 7:14.58                 
6.  Peru
Renzo Leon Garcia          7:25.55

