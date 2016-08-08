版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's pair repechage round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's pair repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Netherlands
Roel Braas/Mitchel Steenman       6 minutes 34.16 seconds Q 
2.  Serbia
Milos Vasic/Nenad Bedik                6:34.52 Q                 
3.  U.S.
Anders Weiss/Nareg Guregian              6:36.60 Q                 
4.  Spain
Alexander Sigurbjornsson Benet/Pau Vela 6:40.47                   
