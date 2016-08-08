版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's double sculls repechage round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's double sculls repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Britain
Jonathan Walton/John Collins      6 minutes 19.60 seconds Q 
2.  Bulgaria
Georgi Bozhilov/Kristian Vasilev 6:20.56 Q                 
3.  Serbia
Marko Marjanovic/Andrija Sljukic   6:20.62 Q                 
4.  Cuba
Eduardo Rubio/Adrian Oquendo         6:21.52                   
