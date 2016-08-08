版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight four repechage round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight four repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  France
Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Guillaume Raineau/Thibault Colard   6 minutes 1.18 seconds Q 
2.  Germany
Jonathan Koch/Lars Wichert/Tobias Franzmann/Lucas Schaefer         6:03.29 Q                
3.  Czech Republic
Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr 6:04.30 Q                
4.  Canada
Maxwell Lattimer/Brendan Hodge/Nicolas Pratt/Eric Woelfl            6:05.35                  
