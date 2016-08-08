Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight double sculls heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight double sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Heat 4 1. South Africa James Thompson/John Smith 6 minutes 23.10 seconds Q 2. Britain William Fletcher/Richard Chambers 6:25.62 Q 3. Switzerland Daniel Wiederkehr/Michael Schmid 6:29.95 4. China Sun Man/Wang Chunxin 6:30.83 5. Brazil Xavier Vela Maggi/Willian Karllos Giaretton 6:31.13 Heat 3 1. France Pierre Houin/Jeremie Azou 6:24.62 Q 2. Poland Artur Mikolajczewski/Milosz Jankowski 6:27.70 Q 3. Japan Hiroshi Nakano/Hideki Omoto 6:34.27 4. Cuba Raul Hernandez Hidalgo/Liosbel Hernandez 6:39.79 5. Angola Andre Matias/Jean-Luc Rasamoelina 6:58.93 Heat 2 1. Norway Kristoffer Brun/Are Strandli 6:24.81 Q 2. U.S. Joshua Konieczny/Andrew Campbell Jr. 6:26.56 Q 3. Chile Felipe Cardenas Morales/Bernardo Guerrero Diaz 6:38.95 4. Austria Bernhard Sieber/Paul Sieber 6:43.37 5. Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China) Chiu Hin Chun/Tang Chiu Mang 6:45.05 Heat 1 1. Ireland Gary O'Donovan/Paul O'Donovan 6:23.72 Q 2. Italy Andrea Micheletti/Marcello Miani 6:24.10 Q 3. Denmark Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist 6:33.67 4. Germany Moritz Moos/Jason Osborne 6:40.48 5. Turkey Cem Yilmaz/Huseyin Kandemir 6:41.67 Qualified for Next Round 1. South Africa James Thompson/John Smith 6 minutes 23.10 seconds 2. Ireland Gary O'Donovan/Paul O'Donovan 6:23.72 3. France Pierre Houin/Jeremie Azou 6:24.62 4. Norway Kristoffer Brun/Are Strandli 6:24.81 5. Italy Andrea Micheletti/Marcello Miani 6:24.10 6. Britain William Fletcher/Richard Chambers 6:25.62 7. U.S. Joshua Konieczny/Andrew Campbell Jr. 6:26.56 8. Poland Artur Mikolajczewski/Milosz Jankowski 6:27.70
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.