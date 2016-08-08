版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 23:33 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight double sculls heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight double sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Heat 4
1.  South Africa
James Thompson/John Smith                    6 minutes 23.10 seconds Q 
2.  Britain
William Fletcher/Richard Chambers                 6:25.62 Q                 
3.  Switzerland
Daniel Wiederkehr/Michael Schmid              6:29.95                   
4.  China
Sun Man/Wang Chunxin                                6:30.83                   
5.  Brazil
Xavier Vela Maggi/Willian Karllos Giaretton        6:31.13                   
Heat 3
1.  France
Pierre Houin/Jeremie Azou                          6:24.62 Q                 
2.  Poland
Artur Mikolajczewski/Milosz Jankowski              6:27.70 Q                 
3.  Japan
Hiroshi Nakano/Hideki Omoto                         6:34.27                   
4.  Cuba
Raul Hernandez Hidalgo/Liosbel Hernandez             6:39.79                   
5.  Angola
Andre Matias/Jean-Luc Rasamoelina                  6:58.93                   
Heat 2
1.  Norway
Kristoffer Brun/Are Strandli                       6:24.81 Q                 
2.  U.S.
Joshua Konieczny/Andrew Campbell Jr.                 6:26.56 Q                 
3.  Chile
Felipe Cardenas Morales/Bernardo Guerrero Diaz      6:38.95                   
4.  Austria
Bernhard Sieber/Paul Sieber                       6:43.37                   
5.  Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)
Chiu Hin Chun/Tang Chiu Mang 6:45.05                   
Heat 1
1.  Ireland
Gary O'Donovan/Paul O'Donovan                     6:23.72 Q                 
2.  Italy
Andrea Micheletti/Marcello Miani                    6:24.10 Q                 
3.  Denmark
Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist                       6:33.67                   
4.  Germany
Moritz Moos/Jason Osborne                         6:40.48                   
5.  Turkey
Cem Yilmaz/Huseyin Kandemir                        6:41.67                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  South Africa
James Thompson/John Smith       6 minutes 23.10 seconds 
2.  Ireland
Gary O'Donovan/Paul O'Donovan        6:23.72                 
3.  France
Pierre Houin/Jeremie Azou             6:24.62                 
4.  Norway
Kristoffer Brun/Are Strandli          6:24.81                 
5.  Italy
Andrea Micheletti/Marcello Miani       6:24.10                 
6.  Britain
William Fletcher/Richard Chambers    6:25.62                 
7.  U.S.
Joshua Konieczny/Andrew Campbell Jr.    6:26.56                 
8.  Poland
Artur Mikolajczewski/Milosz Jankowski 6:27.70

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐