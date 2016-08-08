Olympics-Rowing-Men's four heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's four heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Heat 3 1. Britain Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis 5 minutes 55.59 seconds Q 2. Greece Dionysios Angelopoulos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 5:59.65 Q 3. France Benjamin Lang/Mickael Marteau/Valentin Onfroy/Theophile Onfroy 6:00.72 Q 4. South Africa David Hunt/Jonathan Alain Smith/Vincent Anthony Breet/Jake Green 6:01.64 Heat 2 1. Italy Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino 5:56.01 Q 2. Canada Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld 5:58.26 Q 3. U.S. Henrik Rummel/Matthew Miller/Charlie Cole/Seth Weil 5:58.31 Q 4. Belarus Vadzim Lialin/Dzianis Mihal/Mikalai Sharlap/Ihar Pashevich 6:02.93 Heat 1 1. Australia William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill 5:54.84 Q 2. Germany Maximilian Korge/Max Planer/Anton Braun/Felix Wimberger 5:59.74 Q 3. Netherlands Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:00.55 Q 4. Romania Vlad-Dragos Aicoboae/Constantin Adam/Marius-Vasile Cozmiuc/Toader-Andrei Gontaru 6:02.56 5. Russia Artem Kosov/Anton Zarutski/Vladislav Ryabcev/Nikita Morgachev 6:03.89 Qualified for Next Round 1. Australia William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill 5 minutes 54.84 seconds 2. Britain Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis 5:55.59 3. Italy Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino 5:56.01 4. Canada Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld 5:58.26 5. Greece Dionysios Angelopoulos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 5:59.65 6. Germany Maximilian Korge/Max Planer/Anton Braun/Felix Wimberger 5:59.74 7. U.S. Henrik Rummel/Matthew Miller/Charlie Cole/Seth Weil 5:58.31 8. Netherlands Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:00.55 9. France Benjamin Lang/Mickael Marteau/Valentin Onfroy/Theophile Onfroy 6:00.72
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.