奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 00:33 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's four heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's four heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Heat 3
1.  Britain
Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis                     5 minutes 55.59 seconds Q 
2.  Greece
Dionysios Angelopoulos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou          5:59.65 Q                 
3.  France
Benjamin Lang/Mickael Marteau/Valentin Onfroy/Theophile Onfroy                    6:00.72 Q                 
4.  South Africa
David Hunt/Jonathan Alain Smith/Vincent Anthony Breet/Jake Green            6:01.64                   
Heat 2
1.  Italy
Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino                      5:56.01 Q                 
2.  Canada
Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld                          5:58.26 Q                 
3.  U.S.
Henrik Rummel/Matthew Miller/Charlie Cole/Seth Weil                                 5:58.31 Q                 
4.  Belarus
Vadzim Lialin/Dzianis Mihal/Mikalai Sharlap/Ihar Pashevich                       6:02.93                   
Heat 1
1.  Australia
William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill                5:54.84 Q                 
2.  Germany
Maximilian Korge/Max Planer/Anton Braun/Felix Wimberger                          5:59.74 Q                 
3.  Netherlands
Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever          6:00.55 Q                 
4.  Romania
Vlad-Dragos Aicoboae/Constantin Adam/Marius-Vasile Cozmiuc/Toader-Andrei Gontaru 6:02.56                   
5.  Russia
Artem Kosov/Anton Zarutski/Vladislav Ryabcev/Nikita Morgachev                     6:03.89                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Australia
William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill       5 minutes 54.84 seconds 
2.  Britain
Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis            5:55.59                 
3.  Italy
Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino             5:56.01                 
4.  Canada
Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld                 5:58.26                 
5.  Greece
Dionysios Angelopoulos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 5:59.65                 
6.  Germany
Maximilian Korge/Max Planer/Anton Braun/Felix Wimberger                 5:59.74                 
7.  U.S.
Henrik Rummel/Matthew Miller/Charlie Cole/Seth Weil                        5:58.31                 
8.  Netherlands
Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:00.55                 
9.  France
Benjamin Lang/Mickael Marteau/Valentin Onfroy/Theophile Onfroy           6:00.72

