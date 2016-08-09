版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls quarterfinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Quarterfinal 4
1.  Croatia
Damir Martin              6 minutes 44.44 seconds Q 
2.  Britain
Alan Campbell             6:49.41 Q                 
3.  Poland
Natan Wegrzycki-Szymczyk   6:53.52 Q                 
4.  India
Dattu Baban Bhokanal        6:59.89                   
5.  Uruguay
Jhonatan Esquivel         7:40.27                   
6.  Iraq
Mohammed Riyadh Jasim        8:29.76                   
Quarterfinal 3
1.  Belgium
Hannes Obreno             6:48.90 Q                 
2.  Mexico
Juan Carlos Cabrera        6:50.04 Q                 
3.  Egypt
Abdel Samir Elbana          6:50.82 Q                 
4.  Hungary
Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar 6:52.80                   
5.  Algeria
Sid Boudina               7:13.59                   
6.  Paraguay
Arturo Rivarola Trappe   7:17.12                   
Quarterfinal 2
1.  New Zealand
Mahe Drysdale         6:46.51 Q                 
2.  Czech Republic
Ondrej Synek       6:50.51 Q                 
3.  Belarus
Stanislau Shcharbachenia  6:55.19 Q                 
4.  Argentina
Brian Rosso             7:03.23                   
5.  Lithuania
Armandas Kelmelis       7:04.67                   
6.  Peru
Renzo Leon Garcia            7:30.91                   
Quarterfinal 1
1.  Cuba
Angel Rodriguez              6:51.89 Q                 
2.  Australia
Rhys Grant              6:55.14 Q                 
3.  Norway
Nils Hoff                  6:57.94 Q                 
4.  Indonesia
Memo Memo               6:59.76                   
5.  Korea
Kim Dongyong                7:05.69                   
6.  Uzbekistan
Shakhboz Kholmurzaev   7:09.99                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Croatia
Damir Martin             6 minutes 44.44 seconds 
2.   New Zealand
Mahe Drysdale        6:46.51                 
3.   Belgium
Hannes Obreno            6:48.90                 
4.   Cuba
Angel Rodriguez             6:51.89                 
5.   Britain
Alan Campbell            6:49.41                 
6.   Mexico
Juan Carlos Cabrera       6:50.04                 
7.   Czech Republic
Ondrej Synek      6:50.51                 
8.   Australia
Rhys Grant             6:55.14                 
9.   Egypt
Abdel Samir Elbana         6:50.82                 
10.  Poland
Natan Wegrzycki-Szymczyk  6:53.52                 
11.  Belarus
Stanislau Shcharbachenia 6:55.19                 
12.  Norway
Nils Hoff                 6:57.94

