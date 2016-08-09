版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's pair semifinal a/b results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's pair semifinal a/b results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  New Zealand
Eric Murray/Hamish Bond             6 minutes 23.36 seconds Q 
2.  Britain
Alan Sinclair/Stewart Innes             6:26.37 Q                 
3.  South Africa
Lawrence Brittain/Shaun Keeling    6:27.59 Q                 
4.  Hungary
Adrian Juhasz/Bela Simon Jr.            6:29.12                   
5.  Serbia
Milos Vasic/Nenad Bedik                  6:31.00                   
6.  Czech Republic
Jakub Podrazil/Lukas Helesic     6:32.85                   
Semifinal 1
1.  Italy
Giovanni Abagnale/Marco Di Costanzo       6:24.96 Q                 
2.  Australia
Spencer Turrin/Alexander Lloyd        6:25.25 Q                 
3.  France
Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette        6:26.10 Q                 
4.  Netherlands
Roel Braas/Mitchel Steenman         6:26.94                   
5.  U.S.
Anders Weiss/Nareg Guregian                6:33.95                   
6.  Romania
Cristi-Ilie Pirghie/Alexandru Palamariu 6:48.17                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  New Zealand
Eric Murray/Hamish Bond          6 minutes 23.36 seconds 
2.  Italy
Giovanni Abagnale/Marco Di Costanzo    6:24.96                 
3.  Australia
Spencer Turrin/Alexander Lloyd     6:25.25                 
4.  Britain
Alan Sinclair/Stewart Innes          6:26.37                 
5.  France
Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette     6:26.10                 
6.  South Africa
Lawrence Brittain/Shaun Keeling 6:27.59

