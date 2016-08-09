Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight four semifinal a/b results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight four semifinal a/b results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Semifinal 2 1. Switzerland Lucas Tramer/Simon Schuerch/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr 6 minutes 17.85 seconds Q 2. Denmark Jacob Barsoe/Jacob Larsen/Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen 6:19.62 Q 3. Greece Panagiotis Magdanis/Stefanos Ntouskos/Ioannis Petrou/Spyridon Giannaros 6:23.95 Q 4. U.S. Robin Prendes/Anthony Fahden/Edward King/Tyler Nase 6:26.82 5. China Jin Wei/Zhao Jingbin/Yu Chenggang/Wang Tiexin 6:27.27 6. Czech Republic Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr 6:33.43 Semifinal 1 1. Italy Stefano Oppo/Martino Goretti/Livio La Padula/Pietro Willy Ruta 6:06.56 Q 2. France Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Guillaume Raineau/Thibault Colard 6:07.32 Q 3. New Zealand James Lassche/Peter Taylor/Alistair Bond/James Hunter 6:08.96 Q 4. Britain Chris Bartley/Mark Aldred/Jonathan Clegg/Peter Chambers 6:10.46 5. Netherlands Joris Pijs/Tim Heijbrock/Jort van Gennep/Bjorn van den Ende 6:12.87 6. Germany Jonathan Koch/Lars Wichert/Tobias Franzmann/Lucas Schaefer 6:18.43 Qualified for Next Round 1. Italy Stefano Oppo/Martino Goretti/Livio La Padula/Pietro Willy Ruta 6 minutes 6.56 seconds 2. Switzerland Lucas Tramer/Simon Schuerch/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr 6:17.85 3. France Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Guillaume Raineau/Thibault Colard 6:07.32 4. Denmark Jacob Barsoe/Jacob Larsen/Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen 6:19.62 5. New Zealand James Lassche/Peter Taylor/Alistair Bond/James Hunter 6:08.96 6. Greece Panagiotis Magdanis/Stefanos Ntouskos/Ioannis Petrou/Spyridon Giannaros 6:23.95
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.