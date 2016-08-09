版本:
2016年 8月 9日

Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight four semifinal a/b results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight four semifinal a/b results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Switzerland
Lucas Tramer/Simon Schuerch/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr               6 minutes 17.85 seconds Q 
2.  Denmark
Jacob Barsoe/Jacob Larsen/Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen            6:19.62 Q                 
3.  Greece
Panagiotis Magdanis/Stefanos Ntouskos/Ioannis Petrou/Spyridon Giannaros 6:23.95 Q                 
4.  U.S.
Robin Prendes/Anthony Fahden/Edward King/Tyler Nase                       6:26.82                   
5.  China
Jin Wei/Zhao Jingbin/Yu Chenggang/Wang Tiexin                            6:27.27                   
6.  Czech Republic
Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr     6:33.43                   
Semifinal 1
1.  Italy
Stefano Oppo/Martino Goretti/Livio La Padula/Pietro Willy Ruta           6:06.56 Q                 
2.  France
Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Guillaume Raineau/Thibault Colard       6:07.32 Q                 
3.  New Zealand
James Lassche/Peter Taylor/Alistair Bond/James Hunter              6:08.96 Q                 
4.  Britain
Chris Bartley/Mark Aldred/Jonathan Clegg/Peter Chambers                6:10.46                   
5.  Netherlands
Joris Pijs/Tim Heijbrock/Jort van Gennep/Bjorn van den Ende        6:12.87                   
6.  Germany
Jonathan Koch/Lars Wichert/Tobias Franzmann/Lucas Schaefer             6:18.43                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Italy
Stefano Oppo/Martino Goretti/Livio La Padula/Pietro Willy Ruta           6 minutes 6.56 seconds 
2.  Switzerland
Lucas Tramer/Simon Schuerch/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr               6:17.85                
3.  France
Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Guillaume Raineau/Thibault Colard       6:07.32                
4.  Denmark
Jacob Barsoe/Jacob Larsen/Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen            6:19.62                
5.  New Zealand
James Lassche/Peter Taylor/Alistair Bond/James Hunter              6:08.96                
6.  Greece
Panagiotis Magdanis/Stefanos Ntouskos/Ioannis Petrou/Spyridon Giannaros 6:23.95

