版本:
中国
2016年 8月 9日 星期二

Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight double sculls repechage round results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight double sculls repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 2
1.  Germany
Moritz Moos/Jason Osborne                         7 minutes 5.36 seconds Q 
2.  Austria
Bernhard Sieber/Paul Sieber                       7:06.41 Q                
3.  Switzerland
Daniel Wiederkehr/Michael Schmid              7:07.90                  
4.  Japan
Hiroshi Nakano/Hideki Omoto                         7:11.20                  
5.  Brazil
Xavier Vela Maggi/Willian Karllos Giaretton        7:13.60                  
6.  Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)
Chiu Hin Chun/Tang Chiu Mang 7:22.05                  
Heat 1
1.  Denmark
Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist                       7:02.78 Q                
2.  China
Sun Man/Wang Chunxin                                7:03.88 Q                
3.  Cuba
Raul Hernandez Hidalgo/Liosbel Hernandez             7:07.17                  
4.  Chile
Felipe Cardenas Morales/Bernardo Guerrero Diaz      7:11.38                  
5.  Turkey
Cem Yilmaz/Huseyin Kandemir                        7:13.49                  
6.  Angola
Andre Matias/Jean-Luc Rasamoelina                  7:29.73                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Denmark
Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist 7 minutes 2.78 seconds 
2.  Germany
Moritz Moos/Jason Osborne   7:05.36                
3.  China
Sun Man/Wang Chunxin          7:03.88                
4.  Austria
Bernhard Sieber/Paul Sieber 7:06.41

