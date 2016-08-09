版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls semifinal e/f results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls semifinal e/f results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Zimbabwe
Andrew Peebles            7 minutes 45.20 seconds 
2.  Venezuela
Jakson Vicent Monasterio 7:50.56                 
3.  Ecuador
Bryan Sola Zambrano        7:52.86                 
4.  Libya
Alhussein Ghambour           8:13.17                 
Semifinal 1
1.  Thailand
Jaruwat Saensuk           7:54.38                 
2.  Tunisia
Mohamed Taieb              8:02.05                 
3.  Vanuatu
Luigi Teilemb              8:19.15                 
4.  Kazakhstan
Vladislav Yakovlev      11:45.22

